Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $619,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.41 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,865. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

