Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $531,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

