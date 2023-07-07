Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $26.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.