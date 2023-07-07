Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9,350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

