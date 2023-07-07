Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 506.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 536.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 56.8% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

