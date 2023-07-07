Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 4,800 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

