Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -212.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,249,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.