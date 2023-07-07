Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of PRU opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.