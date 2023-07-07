Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 38,283 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

