Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $834,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,237,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,924.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 109,277 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

KBE stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

