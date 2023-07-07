Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $950,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 361.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $99.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $515.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

