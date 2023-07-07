Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

