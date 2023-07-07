Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

