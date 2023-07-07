Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,150 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,739,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.