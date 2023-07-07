Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 333,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $902,000.

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

