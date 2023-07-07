Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.