iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

