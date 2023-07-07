Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 826.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

