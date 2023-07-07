Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 497 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $439.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

