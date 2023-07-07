Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $669,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $14,011,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $11,528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 612,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.



