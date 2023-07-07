Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 261.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,153.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.83. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

