iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

