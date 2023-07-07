iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

