iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

