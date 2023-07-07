Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 9,558 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $97,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PEP opened at $186.60 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

