Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.69 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

