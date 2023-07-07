Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.