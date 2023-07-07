Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.