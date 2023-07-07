Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

