West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

