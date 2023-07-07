Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

VZ opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

