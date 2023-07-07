Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 385 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

