Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

