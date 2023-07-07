Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

