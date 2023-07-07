Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.