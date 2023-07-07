TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

