Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
