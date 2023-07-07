The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.