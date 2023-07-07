Bender Robert & Associates Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.64. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

