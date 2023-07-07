GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

