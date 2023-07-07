Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

