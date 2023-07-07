Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

