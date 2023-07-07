Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 14,460 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

