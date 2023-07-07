AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 5,566 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

