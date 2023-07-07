Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.64 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.