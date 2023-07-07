The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

