PFG Advisors Has $584,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $253.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

