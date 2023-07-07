Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

