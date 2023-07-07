Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

