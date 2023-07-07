Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.99. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $17,654,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.